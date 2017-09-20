Soccer

Chippa coach Moloi plans to tweak style of play he inherited from 'Dance'

20 September 2017 - 11:38 By Mark Gleeson
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi during 2017/18 Absa Premiership game between Supersport United and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 19 September 2017.
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi during 2017/18 Absa Premiership game between Supersport United and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 19 September 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Teboho Moloi feels there is plenty going for his Chippa United squad but says he will have to do some tweaking to their style of play to unlock their full potential.

Moloi has started his tenure with two credible away draws and was a delighted figure after holding much fancied SuperSport United to a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.

“This was only my second game with the guys‚" said Moloi.

"I had the game against Platinum Stars and the response I’ve got from the players has been remarkable.

"I’m happy and excited if they can hold a great team like SuperSport.

“You must understand they are playing in Africa (club competition).

"It gives you experience and a lot of guts coming into the game.

"So for these boys to have just a few sessions with me and they give me this‚ I’m really‚ really proud.”

The new caretaker coach has taken over from Dan "Dance" Malesela‚ whose dogmatic insistence on a passing game became all too predictable and saw him win few matches this year and ultimately cost him his job when he was fired last week.

“There is a lot we can do with this side.

"If we go back to the way they used to play … they play a brand that is very‚ very exciting.

"But we need to improve the speed‚ we need to improve and change the point of attack and we need to do a lot better with our finishing.

“We can’t try to be like Barcelona and knock the ball around until we get into the six yard box.

"We need to finish‚ we don’t have those type of players who can be knocking it inside the box.

"So once we get around the box‚ we need to take shots and it will really‚ really help us‚” Moloi added.

His side play their first home game under him on Sunday when they entertain Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

 - TimesLIVE

