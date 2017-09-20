United coach Tinkler left puzzled by his players' laboured performance

Eric Tinkler was left puzzled by his team’s performance on Tuesday as SuperSport United were held 1-1 at home by Chippa United.

Tinkler's charges looked out of sorts just days before they head to Zambia to try and win a place in the African Confederation Cup semifinal.

“I don’t know why to be honest with you‚" Tinkler said.

"Was it because we’ve played so many games in a short while?

"Was it because I made so many changes or is it because we have the game coming up?

"But it shouldn’t be an excuse.

"In my mind this had to be a three pointer and obviously we’ve gone and lost two.”

Tinkler rested six players with an eye on Saturday’s return clash in the Confederation Cup quarter-final against Zanaco in Ndola and although SuperSport dominated the early stages and took the lead through Siyabonga Nhlapo‚ they were stunned by a quick counter on the stroke of half-time as Moeketsi Sekola equalised.

After that it was the visiting side from Port Elizabeth who looked like the home team at Atteridgeville.