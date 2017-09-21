Soccer

Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte

21 September 2017 - 14:25 By AFP
Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) collides with his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on September 9, 2017. Chelsea won the game 2-1.
Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) collides with his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on September 9, 2017. Chelsea won the game 2-1.
Image: Ben STANSALL / AFP

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is pinning his hopes on David Luiz playing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week even though the defender has a broken wrist.

Luiz sustained the injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal when he clattered into the advertising hoardings at the end of the first half.

The Brazil defender continued in the second half until he was dismissed after 87 minutes for a reckless tackle on Sead Kolasinac which resulted in a three-game suspension.

Luiz missed Wednesday's 5-1 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest and will also be ineligible for the Premier League clashes with Stoke and table-topping Manchester City.

But Conte, whose side beat Qarabag 6-0 in their opening Group C match in the Champions League, expects Luiz to play at Atletico next Wednesday.

"He must be OK," Conte said. "David is an important player for us. For sure he will be ready for the game against Atletico Madrid."

In Luiz's absence, Chelsea's youngsters impressed against Championship side Forest.

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick while Kenedy and the impressive Charly Musonda were also on target for Chelsea. Tendayi Darikwa scored a late consolation.

Eden Hazard made his first start of the season after suffering a broken ankle.

Conte suggested he could field a similar squad in the fourth round of the League Cup against Everton.

"We are a great club, for this reason every competition is important to us," he said. "If we answer like this tonight, why not continue to give the opportunity to these players?"

READ MORE:

It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs literally looked out on their feet at times on Wednesday but the sweet feeling of success trumped tired legs as they beat Maritzburg ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chippa coach Moloi wants to turn Eastern Cape stadiums into fortresses

New Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi wants the club to turn their two home grounds in the Eastern Cape into virtual fortresses where visiting teams ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations

Wydad Casablanca’s gamesmanship and shenanigans ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns have seen ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Eased Maritzburg coach Davids happy to see back of Chiefs and Pirates

Fadlu Davids hopes his young Maritzburg United charges can slot into a less pressured routine after a helter-skelter start to the season with their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte Soccer
  2. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  5. Super Rugby looks in better shape than it did two years ago Rugby

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  2. Chippa coach Moloi wants to turn Eastern Cape stadiums into fortresses Soccer
  3. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  4. Eased Maritzburg coach Davids happy to see back of Chiefs and Pirates Soccer
  5. Sredojevic cryptic over Gabuza Soccer
  6. Baxter cracks down on Bafana party animals Soccer
  7. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  8. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  9. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  10. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
X