Fadlu Davids hopes his young Maritzburg United charges can slot into a less pressured routine after a helter-skelter start to the season with their MTN8 semifinal appearances and back-to-back matches against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’m happy it’s over and I hope these boys can now come back down to earth.

"Everybody has been talking about Maritzburg and praising us wherever we go but now we have time to reflect‚” said the 36-year-old coach after the 2-0 home Absa Premiership loss to Chiefs at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

“We need to work harder and improve in certain areas.

"But it will be good just to deflate the balloon and start afresh.”

Maritzburg do not play this weekend and have a nine-day break between the Chiefs encounter and their next Premier Soccer League (PSL) outing‚ at home to Free State Stars next Friday.

“We had a block of three games in six days twice but now we get to have a weekend off.

"We will start to prepare for Free State Stars on Monday and then there is the FIFA break after that.”

After winning their opening two league games‚ Maritzburg have drawn two and then suffered a first loss against Chiefs in a drama-filled thriller.

“I was extremely happy with the performance‚ but of course really disappointed with the result.

"Kaizer Chiefs had two moments‚ and credit to them‚ they scored those two moments.

"We had numerous opportunities to score but we didn’t.

"I think the best team lost‚” Davids added.

“The good thing is we are creating‚ we are getting into those positions and we are unlocking.

"They started with a four defensive line‚ then changed to five but we still unlocked them‚ got into those positions with our movement and with our running patterns.

"We are getting there.

"It’s the final decision making‚ the final shot‚ the final action that we have to work on and where we have to improve.”

- TimesLIVE