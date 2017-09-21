Kaizer Chiefs literally looked out on their feet at times on Wednesday but the sweet feeling of success trumped tired legs as they beat Maritzburg United to claim a second Absa Premiership win of the season.

But there is no let up for Steve Komphela’s side‚ who now have to face Lamontville Golden Arrows at Soccer City on Saturday.

“It will be our fourth game in 14 games which makes it almost one every three days‚" said Komphela after Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

"It’s tough. The players have been feeling it and we now have to play an Arrows team who are very quick and exciting‚ so we have to be on top of pour game.

"But the supporters must get good matches.

“We are working and results are a determining factor.

"We are happy with the result at Maritzburg to add to what we already have.”

Chiefs have now collected seven points out of a possible nine from their last three games to take off the pressure that Komphela was feeling after the first unsuccessful scrimmages of the season.

“The players worked very hard against a very good Maritzburg team.

"But we are still a long way off our final destination.

"These results will help us because the ultimate is to win things and getting there means you have to win matches.

"This gives lots of confidence but I believe there is still lots and lots of work to do.”

Komphela suggested Chiefs’ injury crisis was perhaps a blessing in disguise.

“When you have too many options you sometimes make mistakes.

"But when you’ve got limited options‚ you have to box clever.”

- TimesLIVE