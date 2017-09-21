Sredojevic cryptic over Gabuza

Orlando Pirates coach Miltutin Sredojevic has opened a can of worms over the absence of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza from the side that played against Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night by refusing to disclose the reason.

Pirates beat City 1-0 thanks to Thabo Qalinge's 82nd-minute strike. This was, however, achieved without the contribution of Gabuza. With the big centre-forward normally key to Bucs' game plan, Sredojevic was asked about Gabuza's absence in the post-match press conference.

He would not give the full reason.

"There is something that needs to be kept within the team that we don't want to put out in public," Sredojevic said.

"But we want to tell you that he has been out of the team for reasons known by us and we are not ready to reveal them.

"However, we shall see what will happen and whether he will be available for the game against Wits." Pirates meet Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Sredojevic added fuel to the mystery by changing his tune and saying the decision to omit the striker was tactical.

"It was because of tactical reasons that he was out of the team," the coach said. "Let us say it's so, and I am finishing there."

Quite apart from the questions that will be raised about what is going on with Gabuza, it also raised a serious question about Pirates' depth at centre-forward.

Bucs had to play midfielder Bernard Morrison up-front. The Ghanaian was ineffective and had to be substituted.

Pirates sold their only other striker, Tendai Ndoro, to Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.