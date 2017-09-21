Dean Furman is confident SuperSport United can advance to the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals at the expense of Zambia’s Zesco United.

But the South Africans are up against it after being held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie and playing away on Saturday in the return.

“Our chancres are strong‚” insisted the SuperSport skipper.

“We know the team we’ve got and we can score goals‚" he said.

"We know that the game is probably going to be a little more open.

"We know that they are going to come at us because it’s their home game and they will want to score.

"But we are confident we can score away goals.

“In the majority of the away games we’ve played in the competition up to this point we have scored an away goal.

"We know we can nick a goal.

"We are going there full of confidence after the first leg where in the first half we felt we really dominated the game.

“In the second half they sat back and were very organised even though we were still able to create a couple of chances."

Saturday’s match‚ which kicks off at 3pm‚ is expected to be played in soaring heat in Ndola‚ where Zesco can draw a boisterous crowd.

If SuperSport qualify for the semifinals it will be their best return in continental club competition.

"We do know they have weapons and that is something we have to be wary of because they are not a bad side at all‚ they’re a strong side. We will show them that due respect‚” Furman said.

“But it’s all about that away goal and we showed against Maritzburg (in the MTN8 semfinal) that we are more than capable of going away and getting a goal and we’re confident of doing that again.”

