Soccer

Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations

21 September 2017 - 11:53 By Marc Strydom
A picture that is supposedly being used by Mamelodi Sundowns for training ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat, Morocco, after local authorities refused to avail training venues for the South Africans, the club's Communication Officer Thulani Thuswa posted this photo on his Twitter account on Wednesday 20 September 2017 with the caption:
A picture that is supposedly being used by Mamelodi Sundowns for training ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat, Morocco, after local authorities refused to avail training venues for the South Africans, the club's Communication Officer Thulani Thuswa posted this photo on his Twitter account on Wednesday 20 September 2017 with the caption: "Looks like we are finding a training pitch on ourselves."
Image: Thulani Thuswa via Twitter

Wydad Casablanca’s gamesmanship and shenanigans ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns have seen Downs officials driving around Rabat for days looking for a training pitch.

Sundowns have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The Brazilians are based in Morocco’s capital Rabat‚ 90 kilometres from Casablanca‚ where they meet Wydad in Saturday’s second leg at the 67 000-seat Stade Mohamed V.

Defending champions Sundowns’ communications coordinator Thulani Thuswa told TimesLIVE from Rabat that Downs have been led a merry dance by Wydad finding a training pitch.

“They have been messing around‚” Thuswa said on Thursday

“They didn’t provide us with a training pitch and we had to look for one ourselves. Yesterday (on Wednesday) we drove all around Rabat the whole day looking for a pitch.

“Eventually we found one – at the Stade du FUS‚ which is the old pitch that used to be used by FUS Rabat.

“On our first day here (Tuesday) we didn’t train.

"We had even told Wydad that if they could not provide us a pitch we had an option to train at the old FUS Rabat pitch‚ but they said‚ ‘No‚ no‚ you can’t because the lights don’t work there’.

“Then we went to train there yesterday and the lights worked fine.

“Our advance party even arrived two days before the team‚ and in that time they could also not find a pitch available.

“But we believe that Morocco does not have a very good relationship with SA. Apparently it stems back to SA winning the right to host the 2010 World Cup. And also‚ gamesmanship is a big thing here.

“The bus they gave us was sh*t – it was a grey old stinky bus.

"So we’ve got another one at our own expense.”

The suspicion has been that Wydad have called grounds around Rabat asking them not to avail themselves for Sundowns.

“The official reason the Moroccans have given us is that the national team has not been doing well because of poor pitches‚ and that they need to preserve all the pitches for the national team‚” Thuswa said.

“The thing is‚ when they came to SA‚ we treated them really well.

"We gave them police escorts‚ we had (Sundowns official) Alex Shakoane and drivers stationed permanently with them to attend to their needs.

“Here we have had no police escorts.

"We have this guy who drives our van with our kit in‚ Ashraf‚ and he’s the one who shows us where to go.”

Thuswa said the gamesmanship could have the opposite effect intended by Wydad‚ and anger and motivate Sundowns’ players.

“I believe so‚ because I have seen that in all the countries that treat us like this‚ we come out victorious.

“The players are not affected at all.

"When we can’t find a pitch they go and do match analysis‚ and there’s a gym and a pool at the hotel so people use their time constructively.”

Downs’ plan is to beat Wydad‚ and then‚ with their tickets and visas already booked and arranged‚ travel straight to Algeria for the first leg of their semifinal on the last weekend of this month‚ expected to be against USM Alger.

The Algerians drew 1-1 away against Mozambique’s Ferroviario Beira in the first leg of their quarter.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

United coach Tinkler left puzzled by his players' laboured performance

Eric Tinkler was left puzzled by his team’s performance on Tuesday as SuperSport United were held 1-1 at home by Chippa United.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns ready to pick up baton dropped by Bafana and Springboks

In a month that saw Bafana Bafana and the Springboks let the nation down badly‚ Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to pick up the baton dropped by the two ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in the Bafana hotel

Stuart Baxter has played down and even denied the alleged “ringleader” role of midfielder Bongani Zungu in a group of Bafana Bafana players’ hard ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns unfazed by possible hostile reception in Morroco

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is under no illusions about the kind of reception the Brazilians will get in Morocco when they face Wydad ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte Soccer
  2. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  5. Super Rugby looks in better shape than it did two years ago Rugby

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Sredojevic cryptic over Gabuza Soccer
  2. Baxter cracks down on Bafana party animals Soccer
  3. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  4. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  5. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  6. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  7. Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in ... Soccer
  8. Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat Soccer
  9. Klopp sick of sloppy Liverpool's miscues after Cup defeat to Leicester Soccer
  10. Azerbaijani-based Dino Ndlovu makes surprise return to Bafana squad Soccer
  11. Referees keeping South African football behind‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  12. Chippa coach Moloi plans to tweak style of play he inherited from 'Dance' Soccer
  13. United coach Tinkler left puzzled by his players' laboured performance Soccer
  14. We will not reveal why Gabuza is not playing‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic Soccer
  15. Late substitutions do the trick for Pirates Soccer
X