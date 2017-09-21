Wydad Casablanca’s gamesmanship and shenanigans ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns have seen Downs officials driving around Rabat for days looking for a training pitch.

Sundowns have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The Brazilians are based in Morocco’s capital Rabat‚ 90 kilometres from Casablanca‚ where they meet Wydad in Saturday’s second leg at the 67 000-seat Stade Mohamed V.

Defending champions Sundowns’ communications coordinator Thulani Thuswa told TimesLIVE from Rabat that Downs have been led a merry dance by Wydad finding a training pitch.

“They have been messing around‚” Thuswa said on Thursday

“They didn’t provide us with a training pitch and we had to look for one ourselves. Yesterday (on Wednesday) we drove all around Rabat the whole day looking for a pitch.

“Eventually we found one – at the Stade du FUS‚ which is the old pitch that used to be used by FUS Rabat.

“On our first day here (Tuesday) we didn’t train.

"We had even told Wydad that if they could not provide us a pitch we had an option to train at the old FUS Rabat pitch‚ but they said‚ ‘No‚ no‚ you can’t because the lights don’t work there’.

“Then we went to train there yesterday and the lights worked fine.

“Our advance party even arrived two days before the team‚ and in that time they could also not find a pitch available.

“But we believe that Morocco does not have a very good relationship with SA. Apparently it stems back to SA winning the right to host the 2010 World Cup. And also‚ gamesmanship is a big thing here.

“The bus they gave us was sh*t – it was a grey old stinky bus.

"So we’ve got another one at our own expense.”