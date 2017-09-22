Ajax Cape Town defender Mario Booysen says his side will not be distracted by the prospect of a crunch Mother City derby when his team travel to high-flying Baroka FC for their Premier Soccer League fixture on Saturday.

Ajax will take on bitter rivals Cape Town City the following weekend‚ but although Booysen admits that prospect is enticing‚ the centreback says the players are very much focused on their immediate task.

“Every game is important‚ we have to focus fully on Baroka and leave the derby for next week‚” Booysen said.

“The Baroka match is just as big as the derby as it is three points up for grabs as well. We get nothing extra for beating City.”

Booysen believes Ajax are growing into their season after a shaky start and was particularly pleased with the clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Polokwane City last time out.

That had followed a decent performance against Orlando Pirates when they lost 1-0 away.

“We have been playing OK‚ but there is a lot of room for improvement as a team. Against Pirates we conceded a soft goal‚ so it was a real confidence-booster to come home and get a win.”

Booysen was developed through the Ajax academy‚ but made just five appearances for them first time round.

He went on to have spells with Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Maritzburg United‚ SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ before returning to Ikamva in the last transfer window as part of a deal that saw Rivaldo Coetzee move to the latter.

“From a personal point of view‚ it is about gelling more and getting to understand the boys‚” he said of his first month back at the club.

“I am a Cape Town boy‚ so it is easy for me to settle. I have grown up with the club.

“It wasn’t difficult to come here. When I was contacted‚ I was ready to come. It was an easy decision. I know most of the guys‚ I don’t think it was a big adjustment; I still felt part of the family.”

Baroka have made an excellent start to the new campaign and are unbeaten with 11 points from a possible 15 so far.

They are also unbeaten in their last 11 matches dating back to the end of last season‚ and have not lost at home in the league since February.

Ajax will be without striker Prince Nxumalo and winger Innocent Nemukondeni through injury‚ but should welcome back key midfielder Grant Margeman.