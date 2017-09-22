Lamontville Golden Arrows’ quickness on the break is a concern for Kaizer Chiefs as the teams prepare to meet in Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 8pm).

Clinton Larsen’s compact‚ motivated‚ quick-running Arrows’ excellent start to the season is mirrored in their placing at the top of the PSL with 11 points after three wins and two draws.

Second-placed Baroka FC and third-placed Orlando Pirates have the same record‚ with Arrows ahead on goal difference.

And the Durban team’s confidence will be sky-high after their last three results – a 3-1 win away against champions Bidvest Wits‚ 4-1 home thrashing of AmaZulu and 1-0 win in Rustenburg on Wednesday against Platinum Stars.

Chiefs have had three good results of their own‚ even if the performances were not as convincing‚ beating Cape Town City away‚ drawing at home against Wits‚ then winning 2-0 against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritburg on Wednesday.