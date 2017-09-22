Arrows are quick and dangerous‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela
Lamontville Golden Arrows’ quickness on the break is a concern for Kaizer Chiefs as the teams prepare to meet in Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 8pm).
Clinton Larsen’s compact‚ motivated‚ quick-running Arrows’ excellent start to the season is mirrored in their placing at the top of the PSL with 11 points after three wins and two draws.
Second-placed Baroka FC and third-placed Orlando Pirates have the same record‚ with Arrows ahead on goal difference.
And the Durban team’s confidence will be sky-high after their last three results – a 3-1 win away against champions Bidvest Wits‚ 4-1 home thrashing of AmaZulu and 1-0 win in Rustenburg on Wednesday against Platinum Stars.
Chiefs have had three good results of their own‚ even if the performances were not as convincing‚ beating Cape Town City away‚ drawing at home against Wits‚ then winning 2-0 against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritburg on Wednesday.
“Arrows are very quick. Apart from Arrows‚ even Maritzburg carried the same element and threat. And again it’s a reflection on the Absa Premiership – it’s very tight‚” Komphela said.
“If you have to check the fixtures that we go through‚ none of them is a fixture that you would say is easy.
“We just went through Cape Town City‚ who are on form‚ Bidvest Wits‚ and if you go further into October you have your Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Baroka‚ who are also on top.
“So it shows you how competitive it is‚ and Arrows are no different. They just beat Platinum Stars this week. And we have seen them play even before Platinum‚ how they break from their midfield‚ the speed that they have.
“We just have to go back again‚ forget about Maritzburg United and plan for Arrows.
“Unfortunately‚ we only have half-a-session. It was arrival (from KZN) on Thursday‚ regenerate and then the whole group will meet again on Friday‚ do a little bit of organisation and set pieces‚ then wait for the match on Saturday.
“But we have got into this festival of these matches already half-ready for each one of them. The Wednesday one is gone. So focus on tomorrow‚ and I’m sure we will come through.
“We just have to think well‚ plan well‚ prepare well‚ and participate better and get a result.”
Komphela has had injury problems. George Maluleka is out with a short-term groin strain but longer terms blows to his defence come from Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Tsepo Maslilela and Sibusiso Khumalo.
The coach said his team came through largely unscathed against Maritzburg.
“I hope nothing has happened except for fatigue and those we have been managing. We still don’t have ‘Mido’ (Maluleka)‚ and the rest of those who have serious injuries.
“Philani (Zulu) was knocked yesterday – we hope it’s not concussion. But as it is we’re still carrying the same 20 and hope nothing has happened.”
Friday:
Cape Town City v Polokwane City (Cape Town Stadium‚ 8pm)
Saturday:
Baroka FC v Ajax Cape Town (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3pm)
Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates (Bidvest Stadium‚ 6pm)
Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows (FNB Stadium‚ 8pm)
AmaZulu v Platinum Stars (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
Sunday:
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 3pm)
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE