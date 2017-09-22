Moroccan nightmare

Wydad Casablanca's gamesmanship and shenanigans ahead of the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns have forced officials of the Pretoria club to drive frantically around the Moroccan capital, Rabat, for days looking for a training pitch.

Sundowns have a 1-0 lead from the first leg, played in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The Brazilians are based inRabat, 90km from Casablanca, where they meet Wydad in tomorrow's second leg at the 67000-seater Mohamed V Stadium.

Defending champions Sundowns' communications co-ordinator, Thulani Thuswa, said from Rabat the club had been led a merry dance by Wydad in finding a training pitch.