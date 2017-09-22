Mamelodi Sundowns thrive under pressure‚ and the fuller the away stadium the better‚ defender Wayne Arendse has said about the team’s second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Wydad Casablanca.

Sundowns have been at the wrong end of Wydad’s gamesmanship at their base in Moroccan capital Rabat this week ahead of the second leg 90 kilometres away in Casablanca on Saturday night (10pm SA time)‚ where the Brazilians have to protect a 1-0 lead.

The Moroccans led defending champions Downs merry dance providing a training ground.

That was just a taste of what might come at Wydad’s 67,000-seater home ground‚ Stade Mohamed V.

Arendse said Wydad’s gamesmanship came as no surprise‚ and that Downs have learnt to thrive under pressure‚ especially in packed‚ hostile stadiums.

“We’ve been here and we know what it’s about and how people treat you‚ the hostile crowds‚ everything that’s around the game‚” the centreback said.

“Because it’s that knockout stage of the competition where both teams want it.

“We know what to expect‚ what to do and how to behave. It’s nothing new for us – we’ve been here.

“We’re used to away crowds. We thrive on that. The fuller the stadium the better it is to play.

“Wherever we’ve played away the stadiums have been full‚ and the guys just came out of their shells and played.

“We can expect about 40,000 to 60,000 here‚ and that’s when our guys start playing.”