SuperSport United left OR Tambo International Airport early on Friday morning for Zambia‚ with a strong warning from coach Eric Tinkler that they need to be smart and switched on if they are to return with an African Confederation Cup semifinal place.

SuperSport were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their quarterfinal last weekend by Zesco United and must score away in the return at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday to stand any realistic chance of advancing to the last four.

“The key I think is that we have to play with a lot of intelligence‚” Tinkler said on the eve of the tie.

“Zesco need to score as much as we do and we need to hurt them every time they come at us.

“The way they are going to play is going to be slightly different (to the first leg) and if they don’t‚ and they sit back again‚ then obviously we are going to go there and find the goal.