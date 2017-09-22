SuperSport need to box clever in Ndola‚ says Tinkler
SuperSport United left OR Tambo International Airport early on Friday morning for Zambia‚ with a strong warning from coach Eric Tinkler that they need to be smart and switched on if they are to return with an African Confederation Cup semifinal place.
SuperSport were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their quarterfinal last weekend by Zesco United and must score away in the return at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday to stand any realistic chance of advancing to the last four.
“The key I think is that we have to play with a lot of intelligence‚” Tinkler said on the eve of the tie.
“Zesco need to score as much as we do and we need to hurt them every time they come at us.
“The way they are going to play is going to be slightly different (to the first leg) and if they don’t‚ and they sit back again‚ then obviously we are going to go there and find the goal.
“It will benefit us to get the away goal and it makes it more difficult for them. They are a good team in structure‚ so we have got to play with a lot of intelligence and make sure we don’t leave ourselves exposed.
“They are going to be a tough team to break down‚ particularly at home. They haven’t lost there (in the Confed Cup) and we are going to have to really up our game.”
Tinkler said he would not take anything from the fact that Zesco had been beaten in Zambia’s Super League on Tuesday‚ losing 3-0 at home to Lumwana Radiants. It was fifth match in a row without a victory for the electricity company-owned team.
“They probably did the same as we did against Chippa United on Tuesday and were resting players. We got a draw‚ they got a loss? I don’t think you can read anything into it.”
The heat in Zambia would also not be a factor‚ the coach said.
“We’ve had some scorching hot days in Gauteng‚ 34‚ 35 degrees‚ already so we’ll not be affected by that.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE