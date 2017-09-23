Kaizer Chiefs’ young players coming through the ranks need guidance from the club’s senior stars‚ says veteran Bernard Parker‚ so that they can mature into the future of Amakhosi.

The introduction of 17-year-old midfield prospect Wiseman Meyiwa in particular has brought a buzz to Chiefs‚ as they have won two and drawn one game going into Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 8pm).

Khotso Malope (23) made his debut in Amakhosi’s 2-0 away win against Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.

Along with the introduction of signings such as Bhongolwethu Jayiya and Philani Zulu‚ Chiefs have looked a more energised combination than the one that started the season unconvincingly with two defeats and a draw.

Chiefs’ 31-year-old ex-Bafana Bafana scoring ace Parker has cautioned that Amakhosi’s youngsters need the steady hand of the club’s senior players to steer them in the right direction.

“With the young energy you can only go so far. It has to be guided‚” Parker said.

“And also for the young boys‚ when they play‚ they also need to mature as well. Some of them are just playing for playing‚ and having fun – they don’t know the responsibility and all that‚ and it keeps going on like that for years.

“So for the young players coming in it’s important for to guide and to make them understand their role‚ knowing how important it is for them to be effective and influential in the game.

“Look at Lorenzo Gordinho. He’s maturing. Slowly but surely he’s going to become one of the best centrebacks in the country‚ I can assure you of that.

“So it’s all about these youngsters coming in‚ maturing‚ don’t let them get their heads clouded. Throughout my career I’ve seen a lot of youngsters coming in and that happens.

“And then they just fall down the way they came up. And that’s also true for SA football as well‚ and for the national team. We need to get back to being Africa’s No.1.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have youngsters coming through – your Percy Taus. So it’s also about time‚ too‚ that Chiefs get those youngsters playing‚ level-headed and matured.

“That’s the challenge that we all face as South Africans. And I hope here at Kaizer Chiefs we can make a difference in terms of how we can get our talent and young exciting players to become great stars one day.

“And the senior players here‚ the likes of ‘Shabba’ (Siphiwe Tshabalala)‚ Bernard Parker‚ Itumeleng Khune – how long are we going to be in the game?

“There have to be players coming through. And we’re there to guide and motivate them.”

Chiefs will find in Arrows a compact unit with a hard-running‚ quick and committed break‚ qualities that have seen Clinton Larsen’s team win three games and draw two to sit on top of the table.