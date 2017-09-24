Gavin Hunt finally won a game in normal time in 2017-18‚ and then he was lost for words‚ after yet more lineup and formation changes‚ some enforced again‚ to describe how.

“Ah‚ God‚ what a (expletive) game. It’s the worst we’ve played this year‚” said Hunt‚ in top lyrical form again after Bidvest Wits ended a run of eight league and cup games without a normal-time win with Saturday evening’s manically-paced 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium.

“The pitch is shocking man. This has been a big downfall.

"I’m not making excuses but it has. We’ve normally got the best field in the country‚ and it’s been shocking.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it. It’ll come right with a bit of rain.”

Wits finally got their first league win in their sixth game.

In the worst start by PSL champions‚ Wits’ previous victory this season had been on penalties against Lamontville Golden Arrows in their opening MTN8 opening game.

Hunt‚ asked if it had been difficult not allowing a negative body language permeate to his players‚ said he had never taken such a beating.