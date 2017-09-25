Soccer

We lost the game in Pretoria‚ not in Morocco‚ says Mosimane after Champions League exit

25 September 2017 - 13:37 By Mark Gleeson
Head coach Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns during 2017 Caf Champions League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 17 September 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Sundowns surrendered the continental title they won in fine style last year when they lost 3-2 on penalties to Wydad Casablanca in Rabat to crash out in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

“In the second half we took the game to Wydad‚" Mosimane said.

"We saw that they could not take the stress.

"The stress levels were too high on them and we played in their half and piled on the pressure.

"You could see they could not even get the ball out of their own half‚ they were defending wildly. It was too much for them‚” said Mosimane.

“I think we played very well.

"We came here not to sit back but to attack.

"But‚ unfortunately‚ you know football‚ with penalties anyone can win.

"We showed we wanted to play; we were not afraid."

Mosimane said they lost the game in the quarterfinal first leg in Pretoria a week ago when they could only manage a slim 1-0 win in a game they should have won comfortably.

"I think we lost the game in Pretoria‚ not in Morocco‚" he said.

"In Pretoria we scored three goals but the linesman flagged them offside.

"They were not offside.

"I regret the game in Pretoria‚ it’s very sad for football when an official makes a mistake like that.

“But I must also give Wydad credit for the way they played in the first 45 minutes.

"They really showed they wanted to win‚” Mosimane concluded. - TimesLIVE

