We lost the game in Pretoria‚ not in Morocco‚ says Mosimane after Champions League exit

Sundowns surrendered the continental title they won in fine style last year when they lost 3-2 on penalties to Wydad Casablanca in Rabat to crash out in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

“In the second half we took the game to Wydad‚" Mosimane said.

"We saw that they could not take the stress.

"The stress levels were too high on them and we played in their half and piled on the pressure.

"You could see they could not even get the ball out of their own half‚ they were defending wildly. It was too much for them‚” said Mosimane.

“I think we played very well.

"We came here not to sit back but to attack.

"But‚ unfortunately‚ you know football‚ with penalties anyone can win.

"We showed we wanted to play; we were not afraid."