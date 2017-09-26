Soccer

Komphela: Twala and I are on the same page

26 September 2017 - 07:34 By Mark Gleeson
Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says there is no bad blood between him and much-criticised midfielder William Twala.

Eyebrows were raised on Saturday after Komphela introduced Twala at halftime, only to substitute him in the second half of the goalless draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Komphela defended his substitutions, insisting that he has no beef with Twala.

"We lacked the confidence to play. We looked nervous and the introductions we made did not come up to the level that we had expected. But sometimes you have to expect it when you make these subs. You put them on because you are hoping for something better but if it doesn't work, why not revisit your decision?

"It is important to understand that you have a relationship with the players. I did discuss it with Twala and we are on the same page. There is no stress."

Twala was brought on for Bhongolwethu Jayiya at halftime but replaced in the last 10 minutes by Edmore Chirambadare, who has seen little game time.

"I thought Jayiya, maybe with the number of matches we have been playing [in quick succession], looked tired," added Komphela, who said the introduction of Wiseman Meyiwa for fellow rookie Khotso Malope had given the side a lift as they struggled to share the spoils.

"Twala could have done better but it's part of football. These things happen."

The draw moved Chiefs up to fourth in the Premier Soccer League standings. Arrows are top.

"Sharing the spoils based on how both teams came out, I would say we would take it," said Komphela.

"But as Chiefs, we didn't come here for the draw. We knew how quick they could be. This team [Arrows] came here having scored a lot of goals.

"They are very good breaking out. I thought at some stage they were threatening but we dealt with it."

