Soccer

Henderson wants Liverpool to show ruthless side after draw in Moscow

27 September 2017 - 10:38 By Reuters
Liverpool's forward from Senegal Sadio Mane and Spartak Moscow's midfielder from Russia Alexander Samedov vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Spartak Moscow and Liverpool FC at the Otkrytie Arena stadium in Moscow on September 26, 2017.
Image: Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

Liverpool will have to show their ruthless side against teams that set up to defend in numbers, skipper Jordan Henderson has said after their 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After conceding a soft goal, Liverpool hit back through Philippe Coutinho.

The Russians were then happy to sit back and absorb the pressure with Liverpool wasting several chances to seal the win.

"That's football, you're going to come up against that and you've got to manage the game," Henderson told BT Sport.

"I thought we defended well for the majority of the game and created chances – but we've just got to finish teams off and be more ruthless," he added.

With two draws from two Champions League games, Liverpool are two points behind Group E leaders Sevilla and Henderson said he was disappointed the team's dominance did not result in a comfortable win on the night.

"We controlled the game from start to finish, so should win the game comfortably. We're disappointed. The chances we had, we’ve got to win the game comfortably there.

"On another day, it could have been three or four. Overall, the performance was decent but not enough to win the game," he added.

Fifth in the Premier League, Liverpool are at Newcastle United on Sunday. 

