Zidane praises 'brilliant' Real Madrid after first win in Dortmund

They may be stumbling at the start of La Liga but European champions Real Madrid were 'brilliant' in their 3-1 victory over in-form Borussia Dortmund, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday.

Real, who have dropped to sixth in the Spanish league, seven points off leaders Barcelona after six matches, were in sparkling European form, outclassing the Germans who had conceded just one goal in their first six Bundesliga matches.

It was also Real's first win at Dortmund after three defeats and three draws.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who last week started his first league game of the season following suspension, scored twice and Gareth Bale added another as they punished the Germans for giving them too much space.

"We played a great game from start to finish. We could have scored more. We had chances," said Zidane, who has led Real to first ever back-to-back Champions League titles in the past two seasons.