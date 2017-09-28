Bayern Munich confirm the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti after PSG loss
28 September 2017 - 16:08
German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, German media reported on Thursday.
Italian Ancelotti joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign but he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of 2016/17 Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.
Breaking: #FCBayern part ways with Carlo Ancelotti.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 28, 2017
Bayern, who could not be immediately reached for a comment, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.
