Soccer

Bayern Munich confirm the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti after PSG loss

28 September 2017 - 16:08 By Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti looks dejected during a Champions League match away at PSL on Wednesday 27 September 2017. PSG won 3-0, a result that forced the club to sack the Italian manager a day later.
Image: Bayern Munich via Twitter

German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, German media reported on Thursday.

Italian Ancelotti joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign but he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of 2016/17 Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Bayern, who could not be immediately reached for a comment, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund. 

