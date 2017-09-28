Bayern's best-laid plans unravel as PSG run riot

Bayern Munich had a plan to beat Paris St Germain, but it was dead in the water a couple of minutes into their Champions League encounter after they conceded a goal that threw them off balance, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday.

Ancelotti left wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the bench hoping his team would be more compact in central midfield, but the plan did not work out as expected as Bayern lost 3-0 in their Group B game at the Parc des Princes.

Dani Alves opened the scoring in the second minute and Bayern were then exposed to PSG's counter-attacks, with Kylian Mbappe's pace proving devastating as the France striker set up goals for Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

"We planned to have a good control of the game and enjoy possession, and to have more players in (central) midfield, using the width with our fullbacks. It was a tactical decision (to leave Robben and Ribery out)," Ancelotti told a news conference.