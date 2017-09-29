Mother of a derby

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo expects a game full of passion with a clash of similar styles when his club take on neighbours Cape Town City in their Mother City derby tomorrow.

"That will be the big factor - a very passionate game," he said.

"City have a new coach [Benni McCarthy] and have changed in their way of play.

"I think it will be fiery, but good as long as we can have respect for each other."

The atmosphere in the Ajax camp had been excited this week, Menzo added.

"The guys have been singing before training, which we don't often see here.

"Things are really looking good."

But there is still uncertainty over Prince Nxumalo's participation in the PSL encounter at Cape Town Stadium.

Ajax's lead striker missed last weekend's trip to play Baroka in Polokwane after injuring his groin in the match against Polokwane City, where he scored both goals in a 2-0 home win.

"I hope to get him back for Saturday, but we can confirm Roscoe Pietersen will not be able to play," he announced.

Former Holland goalkeeper and European Cup Winners Cup winner Menzo said the Cape Town derby would be his first such experience in his football career.

"I'd never been involved in a derby before with two teams from the same city who even share the same stadium.

"There are not many such in the world.

"I can only think of AC Milan and Inter Milan. It is really something special."

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, meanwhile, is desperate to win the bragging rights and secure his club's dominance in the Mother City.

City won both derbies last season.

This was no ordinary game, he said at an Absa promotional event at the bank's headquarters.

"Ajax have come a long way, they have a wealth of history. But even though we're only two years old, we are showing that we are a club that means business.

"And for us to continue in that spirit we have to ensure that we claim those bragging rights of the city. So yes, it's a three-point game, but derbies are special."

McCarthy adds that the team has a motivational boost owing to the large number of Cape-born players in it who would want to make their family and friends proud.

"I'm Capetonian and on the blue and gold side now, so for me it's also about wanting to be on top of the hunting pack. We're in a good position in the league, and we want to continue that. We want to achieve things with this club, so starting with the derby we want to have those bragging rights."

An added incentive is that a win could put City joint top of the Absa premiership table with a game in hand.

"The spirit has been high and the guys are excited about the game," McCarthy said.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

- Additional reporting by staff reporter