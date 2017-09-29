Orlando Pirates’ form affects the happiness index in the country‚ so it is important for them to perform‚ their chairman Irvin Khoza has said on his team’s best start in many seasons in the 2017-18 Absa Premiership.

Khoza said that the changes made in the off-season of Pirates’ technical team‚ bringing in Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as head coach‚ and later highly-rated Rhulani Mokwena as assistant for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ “were honest”.

Along with some player personnel changes‚ Bucs started 2017-18 with five league matches unbeaten before a first defeat‚ 1-0 against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates will aim to get back on track against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night (8.15pm).

“I think the changes were honest. And they were understated – some people were critical‚” Khoza said.

“But it’s important also to take a very crucial leap in making sure that you bring coaches who are energised and motivated.

“It’s not going to be easy for them‚ but you can see that they mean well and want to do good in making sure that they maintain the credibility of the brand.

“Because‚ not only us‚ but even our competition‚ expect Pirates to do well because it’s one of the pillars of the sport in this country.

“Orlando Pirates affects the happiness index in the country. So it’s very important for us to do well.

“But more importantly for the players who we are cultivating from the MDC (Multichoice Diski Challenge reserve league) that there is a platform for them.

“They are going to be showcased. The other day we introduced Lyle Foster. And he’s not the first. When Kaizer (Motaung) and Jomo (Sono) started they were 16.

“So it just shows that if ever the timing is right and you are ready we just throw you in at the deep end.”

Foster‚ 17‚ made his debut from the bench in Bucs’ 0-0 draw against Maritzburg United on September 15‚ and has made a further substitutes’ and starting appearance since.

WEEKEND'S PSL FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Maritzburg United vs Free State Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm) SATURDAY

Ajax Cape Town vs Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium (3pm)

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC Moses Mabhida Stadium (6pm)

Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium (8:15pm)

SUNDAY

Platinum Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (3:30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium (3:30pm)

- TimesLIVE