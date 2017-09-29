Luc Eymael is delighted with his new job at Free State Stars and convinced of the potential of the team in the coming months.

As the side prepared to take on Maritzburg in the Premier Soccer League on Friday‚ the Belgian-born coach said he had settled in well and been pleasantly surprised with conditions at the club and the quality of players.

Stars have long had a reputation as a club who produced players‚ with the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Thabo Matlaba and Tiyani Mabunda‚ having come through their ranks and Eymael reckons there could be one or two more future stars in the pipeline.

“I already see one or two‚" Eymael told TimesLIVE.

"There are a lot of payers with potential here and players I feel I can improve.

"My methods‚ I think‚ are a little different to what they’ve done before so it is going to take a while‚ but I think they are enjoying it.”

But Stars‚ who sit in 14th place in the PSL standings‚ have won just once this season.

“We still have to be a bit more clinical in the box.”

The win came at Polokwane City‚ the club with which Eymael had a boardroom tussle last season as he sought to move to Bloemfontein Celtic but was ultimately stymied by the PSL.

It must have been a source of great delight as Stars went 3-0 up in the opening half hour against Polokwane City away from home but the coach stayed away from any smug reflections.

“My time at Polokwane is now something of the past.

"I don’t want to revisit this episode and I’m looking ahead to the future.

"We need to avoid relegation first at Stars.

"At the end of the day‚ the win in Polokwane was just three points.” - TimesLIVE