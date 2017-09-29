The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that it has discontinued its investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede that left two people dead outside FNB Stadium in July.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon‚ the PSL said a decision was taken to discontinue the investigation as Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed a ministerial committee of inquiry to also investigate the matter.

‘‘The decision was arrived at for a number of reasons‚ including the indication by Advocate Maleka SC and his team that the ministerial commission would be better able to obtain all relevant information insofar as it will have powers of subpoena covering those not subject to the jurisdiction of the League‚” the statement said.

Two people died and several others were injured‚ one critically‚ during the sold-out Carling Black Label Champion Cup encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in July.

Pirates and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said in the aftermath of the stampede that Advocate Vincent Maleka would be asked to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede.