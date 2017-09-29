The PSL discontinues its investigation into the circumstances that led to Soweto derby stampede
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that it has discontinued its investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede that left two people dead outside FNB Stadium in July.
In a statement issued on Friday afternoon‚ the PSL said a decision was taken to discontinue the investigation as Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed a ministerial committee of inquiry to also investigate the matter.
‘‘The decision was arrived at for a number of reasons‚ including the indication by Advocate Maleka SC and his team that the ministerial commission would be better able to obtain all relevant information insofar as it will have powers of subpoena covering those not subject to the jurisdiction of the League‚” the statement said.
Two people died and several others were injured‚ one critically‚ during the sold-out Carling Black Label Champion Cup encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in July.
Pirates and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said in the aftermath of the stampede that Advocate Vincent Maleka would be asked to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede.
Maleka was to investigate whether there were any safety and security-related shortcomings and he was to provide a full report to the PSL within 14 days.
That date elapsed and it seems many of the witnesses were reluctant to cooperate with Maleka and preferred to avail their submissions to the ministerial committee of inquiry.
‘‘The very existence of the committee has meant that other relevant role-players that would have in all probability volunteered essential information to Advocate Maleka SC were no longer prepared to do that‚” the PSL said.
‘‘Understandably some felt they should not have to duplicate their preparation and efforts.
‘‘Without powers of subpoena‚ Advocate Maleka SC and his team could not compel the provision of information.
‘‘The ministerial commission will be chaired by a retired judge and the League is convinced that it will be best placed to establish all the facts and circumstances.
‘‘The Maleka SC investigation has consequently been terminated on the basis that the League will provide such assistance to the commission as may be required.” — TimesLIVE
