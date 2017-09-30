Asked for Wits’ perspective on the incident Ferreira said: “We have deliberately refrained from saying anything to the media.

“We have the utmost respect – myself‚ (Wits director) George Mogotsi‚ Jonathan – everybody has the utmost respect for Steve Komphela.

“Steve Komphela is more than just a colleague in the soccer fraternity. I consider him to be a friend‚ and I’m going to leave it at that.”

In his post-match press conference Komphela had said: “Just after the match‚ walking through the referees‚ it’s our responsibility as coaches‚ whether you lost or won or drew‚ to shake hands and greet.

“I was trying to greet the referees‚ then there was an uproar that‚ ‘Ja‚ you Steve this and that’. But it’s not for the first time.

“I have submitted a report to the coach (Wits coach Gavin Hunt)‚ detailing him about the individual. And I requested the coach to address the individual.”

Chiefs have refused to comment on whether they would take the matter further in the form of an official complaint.