Sundowns' continental experiences could give Supersport priceless advantage on the continent

SuperSport United are well aware that they will need to exploit their home ground advantage and score goals against Tunisia’s Club Africain at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday if they are to avoid the same fate that befell neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns a week ago.

United host the Tunisians in a Caf Confederation Cup semifinal first leg and coach Eric Tinkler said getting a positive result in Atteridgevile was absolutely crucial ahead of what should be a daunting away trip to North Africa in the second leg.

“The fact of the matter is we need to get a result at home‚” Tinkler said.

“Obviously we know that they are not great travellers and we need to take advantage of that fact.

“It is very‚ very important‚ like I said‚ we need to win this home game. Obviously we would love to keep it at 1-0‚ 2-0 but 3-0 would be brilliant.