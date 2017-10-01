Soccer

Billiat scores a beauty as Sundowns edge out Platinum Stars

01 October 2017 - 17:33 By Mninawa Ntloko
Khama Billiat celebrates with his goal with Thapelo Morena during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 13, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It took Mamelodi Sundowns only a minute to carve open Platinum Stars and score what was to be the only goal of this league encounter at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was Khama Billiat’s first goal of the season and it was a thing of beauty.

Hlompho Kekana sent out a long ball from the centre spot that picked out Billiat inside the Stars penalty area and after the Zimbabwe international beat his marker with an exquisite first touch‚ he then punished goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela with a curling short that weaved into the back of the net.

The early goal gave the impression that Sundowns would score an avalanche past Mzimela but to Stars’ credit‚ they were able to settle down and keep the visitors at bay for the remainder of the match.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said after the game despite the early goal‚ they had to work very hard for the three points against a determined Stars side.

“We were sweating for this win‚” said Mosimane. 

