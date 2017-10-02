Soccer

Nothing but winning will convince our fans‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela

02 October 2017 - 12:03 By Tiisetso Malepa
General views during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Durban, South Africa as the home supporters bayed for the blood of both the Amakhosi players and their under-fire head coach Steve Komphela.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has acknowledged his team's performances thus far have not been good enough after their latest unconvincing display saw the squad need a police escort to exit the pitch as angry fans bayed for blood.

Amakhosi were stunned 2-1 by Baroka FC in a thrilling Absa Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening despite scoring early and having numerous opportunities to bag all the three points.

Chiefs went in front early on in the 8th minute and looked like they will go on to score more goals but a combination of lapses of concentration and failure to capitalise on their chances allowed Baroka to cancel out the goal before the half time break and seal maximum points shortly after the restart.

The defeat‚ their second of the season‚ left Chiefs stuck in 5th place and six points behind leaders Baroka on the log standings.

“Nine points from seven matches is not good enough for Chiefs‚” said Komphela.

“We have to improve drastically and make sure we become more consistent in winning our games.

“We will continue to work hard at training until we find a solution to this kind of a problem‚” said the under-fire Komphela after watching as his team surrendered a 1-0 lead to end up losing 2-1 at at home.

“Surrendering the lead is not good at all.”

Some sections of the blood thirsty Chiefs fans stayed behind after the match hoping to hurl abuse and possibly throw objects at Komphela before and and after his television interview.

But instead of condemning the actions of the fans‚ the diplomatic coach said he understands the frustration of the fans‚ who have had to bear two seasons without a taste of silverware since Komphela's arrival.

“We are supposed to answer the backlash of our supporters through the performance on the pitch‚” said Komphela.

“Nothing but winning will convince our supporters. We simply have to work even harder to get back to winning ways.”

As the fans chanted “Steve Must Go”‚ players also remained on the pitch and it was not clear as to whether it was in solidarity with their embattled coach or if they also feared for their safety.

 - TimesLIVE

