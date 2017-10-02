Just hours after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to a win over Platinum Stars in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon‚ Hlompho Kekana led the club to more honours at the Gauteng Sport Awards later in the evening.

Kekana was crowned Sports Personality of the Year‚ coach Pitso Mosimane won the Coach of the Year and club itself walked away with the Team of the Year award.

The Brazilians were rewarded after they won the African Champions League in October last year‚ becoming the first South African club to win continental club football’s highest accolade since Orlando Pirates achieved the feat in 1995.