The weekend win over Ajax Cape Town was a double-edged sword for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy as he now turns his focus to the MTN8 final in a fortnight’s time.

The 2-0 win was a major morale booster but McCarthy says with the momentum of victory he could do with playing the game against SuperSport United this weekend rather than on October 14.

The two sides take on each other at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after the break for international matches.

Winning was the first key‚ though‚ added the rookie coach‚ who is just three months into the job.

“It was super important because if we had lost the game the build-up to the final would have been really long.

"But when you have a winning last match‚ going into the break‚ the players are more confident and they are in a good space. Victory stays in their mind.

“On the other hand it’s a bit tough because with the form that the guys are in now and the mentality they have after the win‚ one would want the final to be played just around the corner instead of this lengthy break.

“But we are just going to have to keep working. It will be a long wait.”

McCarthy has given his players a few days’ off after the 2-0 triumph at the Cape Town Stadium.

“I want them to go off and be with their families and to reward them for their good efforts.”

Saturday’s win puts City in a four-team tie at the top of the Premier Soccer League table and they do not play again in the league until Tuesday‚ October 17 when they host Bloemfontein Celtic.

