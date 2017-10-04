FIFA have ordered the replay of the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be played on November 10‚ officials said on Wednesday.

It will be followed on November 14 by a second meeting between the two countries in Dakar‚ as per the original fixtures‚ which will conclude the qualifying campaign for Russia 2018 for both countries.

South Africa host the November 10 game after the original result from last November’s match in Polokwane was declared void when the referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of match manipulation.

The Ghanaian match official allegedly made decisions during the game on behalf of betting syndicates in Hong Kong and Singapore‚ awarding a dubious penalty and a disputed goal in the 2-1 win for Bafana Bafana at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Stripping South Africa of the three points means that they are bottom of the standings and must win their last three qualifiers – starting with Saturday’s clash against Burkina Faso at Soccer City – if they are to have any chance of advancing to the 2018 World Cup finals.

SAFA will decide on the venue for the November 10 encounter.