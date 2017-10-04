Three days of interviews and training sessions and we are yet to see the rallying cry‚ the inspired call to arms‚ from one Bafana Bafana player to redeem the jersey after the two pathetic displays against Cape Verde and win back the public trust.

Perhaps the Bafana players‚ like Donald Trump‚ are living in a bubble of their own reality‚ unaware of the hostile backlash to their perceived lack of care for what those defeats might have cost in any chance of a revival in SA football.

As the South Africans have trained this week for their now must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ any emphasis on a rally to redeem themselves has been conspicuously muted.

This even in the face of the battering they have received in the press‚ on radio‚ on Twitter‚ and anywhere else.

At least Bafana looked a little cheerier on Wednesday morning at FNB‚ after an apparently subdued morning session on Tuesday that may or may not have been the result of a tongue-lashing from coach Stuart Baxter.

But‚ presented with the woeful ticket sales‚ the public anger at Bafana spurning a lead in Group D with the defeats against Cape Verde‚ after which some players even partied in the team hotel afterwards‚ and the need for redemption‚ left-back Sifiso Hlanti’s stock responses inspired little confidence.

“I think the most important thing for us as players after what happened in the previous games is that Saturday’s game is a must-win for us‚” Hlanti said.

“Because at the end of the day‚ whatever we do as players‚ it’s something that we want as players.

“We need to be positive and redeem ourselves.

"And the way to do that is to collect three points.”

Pressed on the issue‚ Hlanti was asked directly about the 300 tickets sold by Tuesday‚ and how much that bothers him.

“I won’t say much. But I think that the most important thing for us as players is to go out here (at FNB) and do our best.

“Even if the supporters are not here‚ ultimately it’s about us‚ because we need to play. And we can’t run away from that.”

The SA media have gained from the Burkina Faso players that the West Africans‚ with the prospect of a first-ever World Cup in their sights‚ and knowledge of what that could mean for their country‚ are notably keyed up.

Hlanti was asked if SA‚ with two World Cups qualified for and one hosted‚ were more lackadaisical.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the national team and us‚ and not about the opposition‚” the defender said.

“Yes‚ we respect them.

"But on the field we need to produce whatever we have in the positive attitude the coach has tried to instil.”

Shew‚ inspiring. Sort of.

Well‚ who knows? When one expects anything from Bafana they often disappoint.

Now‚ with everyone writing them off.