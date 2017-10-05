Itumeleng Khune might have summed up Bafana Bafana’s inferiority complex perfectly.

The South Africans have a problem realising how talented they are‚ Bafana’s one reliable world-class performer said ahead of Saturday’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium.

Although‚ right now‚ even admitting a single Bafana player apart from Khune might be talented does not sit too well.

They were so pathetic losing against Cape Verde twice last month‚ then some partying in the team hotel afterwards‚ that to portray this crew of Premier Soccer League and obscure European club overachievers into anything more than that just seems uncomfortably wrong.

Yes‚ these Bafana players can walk through a mall in this country and be mobbed.

But does that make them special?

One might argue not even slightly.

Not when those same players‚ turning out for their country‚ forget where they are from.

Once most of these players were that poor kid from the township idolising stars just like themselves.

One contract at one big South African club or small European one and their clubs become everything and the national team a distraction.

The Rand or the Euro rules their minds and their hearts‚ and a country that has invested its emotional stock in them takes not even second‚ but third or fourth or 10th place.

That is the tragic‚ true story of Bafana Bafana. And that is why the organisers have battled to give tickets away for Saturday’s game (kickoff: 3pm).

But‚ the truth of it is that‚ as Khune said this week‚ this team who beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo in June in coach Stuart Baxter’s first game are talented.

Some are African club champions with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Many‚ though‚ need a dose of Khune’s warrior spirit‚ as the goalkeeper aims to battle his way through another 90 minutes for his national team having suffered recent chest infections and head and shoulder injuries.

“When the results are not coming I don’t blame the supporters for being so hard on us. We have to deliver‚” Khune said.

“It’s crucial that all of us have to know the importance of qualifying for the World Cup.

“With the crop of players that we have now‚ we are very talented but we don’t realise that – we always want to be reminded.

“It’s about time we all realise how talented we are‚ and that we need to move this team forward.”

All Bafana’s talent‚ though‚ will count for little if Baxter again gets his selections wrong.

The coach had immense success as coach of Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United‚ with four trophies in four seasons.

In club football‚ though‚ Baxter had a squad of players who he worked with daily. Selecting the best team came naturally for a solid‚ experienced coach.

He got his first starting XI spot on against Nigeria.

Since then Baxter has shown a worrying inability to discern the best talent he has available‚ and how to utilise it. He cannot afford any further slip-ups.

It is unbelievably early to be speaking about a coach’s future being in doubt just five months into his tenure.

But a second failure to qualify for a World Cup‚ after a first in his first stint in 2004 and 2005‚ could be a crippling blow to Baxter’s second tenure.

The coach and players simply need to get it right this time.

The country has lost patience‚ and will not stomach anything less.