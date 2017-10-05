EFF's Julius Malema steps in to try and save Bafana Bafana's blushes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema has joined a last-minute attempt to push ticket sales to Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Burkina Faso.

Ticket sales to the encounter have been very slow and the game runs the risk of becoming one of the most poorly attended matches in the history of the national team.

Malema took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to encourage South Africans to attend the match after TimesLIVE revealed on Tuesday that only 300 had been sold.

The EFF also released a statement to edge people to go all out and support the ailing national team.

"The EFF calls on all South Africans to support our national soccer team, Bafana Bafana in their upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

"This is in light of the reports of low ticket sales which means there will practically be no fan support for our National team in this game.

"As a nation, we are not known to be quitters who give up on our own. We must demonstrate hope by always showing up in numbers.

"The game of soccer always depends on the moral support the players get from fans and we as a nation must be there to provide this moral support," reads part of the statement.