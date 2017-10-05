Soccer

Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt eye World Cup places

05 October 2017 - 09:35 By AFP
Nigeria's Mikel John Obi (C) celebrates with teammates William Ekong (L) and Odion Ighalo after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, southern Nigeria, on September 1, 2017.
Nigeria's Mikel John Obi (C) celebrates with teammates William Ekong (L) and Odion Ighalo after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, southern Nigeria, on September 1, 2017.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

There are five places reserved for Africa at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Nigeria, Tunisia, and Egypt could fill three of them this weekend.

Nigeria will secure a sixth appearance at the global football showpiece by winning in Uyo against Zambia, the only other Group B contenders.

Tunisia are away to Guinea and must better the result of second-place Democratic Republic of Congo, who face Lybia, to clinch qualification from Group A

Egypt can end 28 years in the World Cup wilderness with a home victory over Congo Brazzaville if Uganda fail to collect maximum points against visiting Ghana.

The other mini-leagues, topped by the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, cannot be decided after the penultimate series of matches, whatever the results.

Having won 2-1 in Zambia last year, Nigeria are understandably optimistic, especially after impressive home and away performances against African champions Cameroon last month.

Inspired by current and former Chelsea midfielders Victor Moses and John Mikel Obi, the "Super Eagles" triumphed 4-0 in Uyo and drew 1-1 in Yaounde to end the Cameroon challenge.

Germany-born Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr does not expect another multi-goal romp against Zambia, who would draw level with Nigeria on 10 points by winning.

"I do not believe another four-goal victory is a realistic expectation -- winning by one or two goals will do fine," Rohr told reporters.

"Zambia are now a much better team than when we beat them last year. Watching videos of their wins over Algeria, I was struck by the speed of the strikers.

"I believe Algeria underestimated them and we dare not make the same mistake. Zambia have introduced some of the African youth championship-winning team with good effect.

"It is nice that we have control of our destiny -- a win takes us to Russia. The players, my technical staff and I are totally focused on that objective."

Tunisia travel to Guinea with a three-point advantage over DR Congo having taken four points in back-to-back matches between the countries last month.

But the "Carthage Eagles" have a woeful record in Conakry, losing four previous World Cup qualifiers in the west African coastal city.

Libya host DR Congo in Tunisia for security reasons and the Congolese hope Cedric Bakambu can transfer his Spanish club form to north Africa.

The striker scored a hat-trick for Villarreal last weekend -- his first in La Liga -- and is overdue some World Cup goals.

Egypt have nine points in Group E, two ahead of Uganda and four in front of Ghana as they hope to end a long-running World Cup nightmare.

The last of two appearances at the tournament was in 1990 with the record seven-time African champions suffering several heart-breaking failures since.

Despite three withdrawals through injury, Argentina-born coach Hector Cuper can call on a formidable mix of local and Europe-based talent.

Centre-back Ahmed Hegazy, midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Ramadan Sobhy and striker Mohamed Salah are with English Premier League outfits.

Saudi Arabia-based goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is 44 and set to become the oldest footballer to play at a World Cup if the "Pharaohs" qualify.

Group D is tight with only one point separating Burkina Faso from third-place Senegal with Cape Verde in between.

South Africa are five points behind the frontrunners having had a victory over Senegal annulled due to manipulation by a Ghanaian referee, who has been banned for life.

Ivory Coast, seeking a fourth consecutive World Cup qualification, are one point ahead of Morocco and two above Gabon in Group C.

The Ivorians are away to Mali Friday in the first of 10 fixtures scheduled for the weekend while Morocco host Gabon in Rabat.

READ MORE:

Bafana still dazed with Stallions up for a gallop

Three days of interviews and training sessions later and we are yet to see a rallying cry, an inspired call to arms, from one Bafana Bafana player to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Why Burkina Faso have fond memories of South Africa

Each time Burkina Faso have travelled to South Africa to take on Bafana Bafana‚ they have returned home with their tails between their legs.
Sport
20 hours ago

Burkina Faso are the best team in the group‚ says Bafana coach Baxter

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Bafana Bafana will attend next year’s World Cup as participants and coach Stuart Baxter has conceded that ...
Sport
20 hours ago

FIFA's order to Bafana to replay qualifier against Senegal was unfair‚ says Burkina Faso player

“This is it‚” Burkina Faso’s former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore has said about Saturday’s Russia 2018 qualifier against Bafana Bafana at FNB ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Fifa orders Bafana vs Senegal replay to be played on November 10

FIFA have ordered the replay of the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be played on November 10‚ officials said on Wednesday.
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. All Blacks go full strength for the Springboks clash at Newlands Rugby
  2. Five Burkina Faso players who could end Bafana's slim hopes of qualifying for ... Soccer
  3. Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt eye World Cup places Soccer
  4. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay launch joint bid to host 2030 World Cup Soccer
  5. Bafana still dazed with Stallions up for a gallop Soccer

Latest Videos

The disaster plan: What will happen if Cape Town runs out of water?
On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem

Related articles

  1. Bafana still dazed with Stallions up for a gallop Soccer
  2. Fifa orders Bafana vs Senegal replay to be played on November 10 Soccer
  3. Why Burkina Faso have fond memories of South Africa Soccer
  4. Burkina Faso are the best team in the group‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  5. FIFA's order to Bafana to replay qualifier against Senegal was unfair‚ says ... Soccer
  6. 'We need to redeem ourselves,' says Bafana Bafana defender Hlanti Soccer
  7. 'There's no impossible' as war-torn Syria eye miraculous World Cup spot Soccer
  8. I don’t understand why Bafana do not qualify for the World Cup‚ says Burkina ... Soccer
  9. Russia president Putin says 2018 World Cup venues on track despite delays Soccer
  10. Is Mothiba the razor-sharp striker Bafana have been yearning for? Soccer
X