Soccer

Troubled Chiefs coach Komphela concedes he's in the same WhatsApp group with Bafana's Baxter

05 October 2017 - 13:46 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Image: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes that he and Stuart Baxter could sit down and have an interesting chat over a coffee at the moment‚ as the two are going through a similar kind of turmoil.

Komphela on Thursday wished Bafana Bafana and their embattled coach Baxter well for Saturday’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium.

Komphela was Baxter’s assistant-coach in the Briton’s previous stint in charge of Bafana in 2004 and 2005‚ and the two have maintained a close relationship and mutual respect.

Komphela also succeeded Baxter as Chief’s coach at the end of the 2015-16 PSL season.

“I wish Bafana the very best. And maybe more to Stuart‚” Komphela told a press conference at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters on Thursday.

“He is going through more or less what I am going through.

"And maybe the two of us could have a cup of coffee.

"That could go down well with the two of us.

“But I wish him well‚ because I know what he is going through.

“But Stuart is seasoned enough. He will carry this‚ and won’t only carry this‚ but he will carry it with dignity.

“And when it’s all done and dusted he will still look back without regret. Because one of the worst mistakes of our lives is that when we go through turmoil we lose our dignity.

“At the end of the storm you look back and there’s stuff you said that you cannot repair.”

Back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde have seen Baxter heavily criticised and left Bafana needing victories from their last three games to stand a chance of reaching Russia 2018.

Chiefs‚ after two seasons without a trophy under Komphela‚ have started 2017-18 being knocked out of the MTN8 in the opening round and with two wins from seven league matches‚ resulting in unhappiness in the stands directed at their coach.

READ MORE:

The thought of quitting Kaizer Chiefs never crossed my mind‚ says embattled Komphela

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says he is not going anywhere.
Sport
3 hours ago

Five Burkina Faso players who could end Bafana's slim hopes of qualifying for the World Cup

Bertrand Traore underlined his ability with a cracking goal for Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Europa League just last week and will be the player ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay launch joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay formally launched South America's three-nation bid to host the 2030 World Cup on Wednesday and said Argentina would ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt eye World Cup places

There are five places reserved for Africa at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Nigeria, Tunisia, and Egypt could fill three of them this weekend.
Sport
6 hours ago

Bafana still dazed with Stallions up for a gallop

Three days of interviews and training sessions later and we are yet to see a rallying cry, an inspired call to arms, from one Bafana Bafana player to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Will the PSL have any representation at the 2018 World Cup if Bafana fails to ... Soccer
  2. Kitshoff to start for the first time for the Boks Rugby
  3. Former Chiefs coach wields the axe Rugby
  4. Boss bowler Kagiso Rabada's caps set to catch up to his age Cricket
  5. Six things Bafana need to do to win this huge Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier Soccer

Latest Videos

DA marches to Gupta compound
On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem

Related articles

  1. The thought of quitting Kaizer Chiefs never crossed my mind‚ says embattled ... Soccer
  2. Five Burkina Faso players who could end Bafana's slim hopes of qualifying for ... Soccer
  3. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay launch joint bid to host 2030 World Cup Soccer
  4. Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt eye World Cup places Soccer
  5. Bafana still dazed with Stallions up for a gallop Soccer
  6. Why Burkina Faso have fond memories of South Africa Soccer
  7. Fifa orders Bafana vs Senegal replay to be played on November 10 Soccer
  8. Burkina Faso are the best team in the group‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  9. FIFA's order to Bafana to replay qualifier against Senegal was unfair‚ says ... Soccer
  10. 'We need to redeem ourselves,' says Bafana Bafana defender Hlanti Soccer
  11. 'There's no impossible' as war-torn Syria eye miraculous World Cup spot Soccer
  12. I don’t understand why Bafana do not qualify for the World Cup‚ says Burkina ... Soccer
X