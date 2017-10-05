Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes that he and Stuart Baxter could sit down and have an interesting chat over a coffee at the moment‚ as the two are going through a similar kind of turmoil.

Komphela on Thursday wished Bafana Bafana and their embattled coach Baxter well for Saturday’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium.

Komphela was Baxter’s assistant-coach in the Briton’s previous stint in charge of Bafana in 2004 and 2005‚ and the two have maintained a close relationship and mutual respect.

Komphela also succeeded Baxter as Chief’s coach at the end of the 2015-16 PSL season.

“I wish Bafana the very best. And maybe more to Stuart‚” Komphela told a press conference at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters on Thursday.

“He is going through more or less what I am going through.

"And maybe the two of us could have a cup of coffee.

"That could go down well with the two of us.

“But I wish him well‚ because I know what he is going through.

“But Stuart is seasoned enough. He will carry this‚ and won’t only carry this‚ but he will carry it with dignity.

“And when it’s all done and dusted he will still look back without regret. Because one of the worst mistakes of our lives is that when we go through turmoil we lose our dignity.

“At the end of the storm you look back and there’s stuff you said that you cannot repair.”

Back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde have seen Baxter heavily criticised and left Bafana needing victories from their last three games to stand a chance of reaching Russia 2018.

Chiefs‚ after two seasons without a trophy under Komphela‚ have started 2017-18 being knocked out of the MTN8 in the opening round and with two wins from seven league matches‚ resulting in unhappiness in the stands directed at their coach.