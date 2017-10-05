If Bafana Bafana do not make it to the World Cup finals in Russia next year‚ the Premier Soccer League will still be hoping for some representation and‚ barring injury‚ are guaranteed to have at least one player at the finals.

In Group B of the African qualifiers‚ only Nigeria and Zambia are left in the race for top spot in the group and the one qualifying berth for the tournament next June.

Home victory for Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday (kick off 6pm) will ensure that the Super Eagles become the first African side to advance to the finals.

Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is likely to return to the starting line-up after injury kept him out of the last two qualifiers against Cameroon.

Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is currently battling cancer and with Akpeyi absent for the last game‚ the number one jersey fell to Ikechukwu Ezenwa‚ one of the few home-based players to have featured in the Nigerian side in recent years.