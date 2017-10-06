EFF leader Julius Malema’s call on South Africans to support Bafana Bafana in their 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Burkina Faso on Saturday at FNB Stadium just might have yielded positive results.

In a series of tweets on Thursday‚ Economic Freedom Fighters head Malema took to social media urging South Africans not to give up on the embattled national team.

Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that 21 000 tickets have been sold with a day to go before the must-win encounter.

That might not sound like much. But given the public backlash at Bafana’s two defeats against Cape Verde last month that have left them needing to win their last three games to reach Russia 2018‚ and that by Tuesday only a reported 300 had been sold‚ it appears to represent a significant improvement.