Kaizer Chiefs were a subject of ridicule after winning the Macufe Cup by beating Bloemfontein Celtic 4-2 at the Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a treble of unofficial tournaments.

Chiefs’ goals were scored by Dumisani Zuma‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Bernard Parker and Ryan Moon while Victor Letsoalo registered a brace for Celtic in front of a packed and vibrant stadium.

Amakhosi‚ who have failed to win an official competition in two seasons under coach Steve Komphela‚ added Macufe Cup to the Maize Cup and Black Label Cup they won earlier this year before the PSL season started.

In July‚ Chiefs won the Maize Cup by beating Free State Stars 1-0 in Orkney and the following month they earned bragging rights over Orlando Pirates in the Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium where they also won 1-0.

The win will serve as timely morale booster as Komphela and his men as they have back to back blockbuster league matches against fierce rivals Mameodi Sundowns and Pirates in the next two weeks.

They first travel to the Brazilians at Loftus next week Tuesday and on 21 October they host Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium where dropping points not be welcomed by their hard to please supporters.

The other good news for Komphela is that Parker‚ who has been struggling to hit top form this season‚ managed to find the back of the net while the likes of Moon‚ Zuma and Ngezana were also given rare opportunities.

For Celtic‚ their next two league matches are tricky away trips to the Mother City where they visit high flying Cape Town City next week Tuesday at Athlone Stadium and Ajax Cape Town on October 21 at the same venue.