Chiefs beat Celtic in Macufe Cup to clinch a treble

08 October 2017 - 17:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates during 2017 Macufe Cup game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at Free State Stadium on 08 October 2017.
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates during 2017 Macufe Cup game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at Free State Stadium on 08 October 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs were a subject of ridicule after winning the Macufe Cup by beating Bloemfontein Celtic 4-2 at the Free State Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a treble of unofficial tournaments.

Chiefs’ goals were scored by Dumisani Zuma‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Bernard Parker and Ryan Moon while Victor Letsoalo registered a brace for Celtic in front of a packed and vibrant stadium.

Amakhosi‚ who have failed to win an official competition in two seasons under coach Steve Komphela‚ added Macufe Cup to the Maize Cup and Black Label Cup they won earlier this year before the PSL season started.

In July‚ Chiefs won the Maize Cup by beating Free State Stars 1-0 in Orkney and the following month they earned bragging rights over Orlando Pirates in the Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium where they also won 1-0.

The win will serve as timely morale booster as Komphela and his men as they have back to back blockbuster league matches against fierce rivals Mameodi Sundowns and Pirates in the next two weeks.

They first travel to the Brazilians at Loftus next week Tuesday and on 21 October they host Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium where dropping points not be welcomed by their hard to please supporters.

The other good news for Komphela is that Parker‚ who has been struggling to hit top form this season‚ managed to find the back of the net while the likes of Moon‚ Zuma and Ngezana were also given rare opportunities.

For Celtic‚ their next two league matches are tricky away trips to the Mother City where they visit high flying Cape Town City next week Tuesday at Athlone Stadium and Ajax Cape Town on October 21 at the same venue.

Ghana appeals to FIFA for Uganda rematch

Ghana have filed a protest with FIFA after their goalless draw with Uganda saw them crash out of the race to qualify for next year's World Cup finals.
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana coach Baxter and stand-in captain Khune credit win over Burkina Faso to shrink

It took the help of a sports psychologist for Bafana Bafana players to regain their composure and belief that they had talent in abundance to beat ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Burkina Faso coach Duarte not giving up of making it to Russia next year

A shell-shocked Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte still believes that his team has a chance to go to the Fifa World Cup in Russia next despite their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Nigeria first African country to qualify for World Cup, Ghana eliminated

Alex Iwobi’s second-half winner ensured Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup when their 1-0 home victory over ...
Sport
8 hours ago

