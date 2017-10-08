Soccer

Nigeria first African country to qualify for World Cup, Ghana eliminated

08 October 2017 - 11:19 By Reuters
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on October 7, 2017.
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on October 7, 2017.
Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Alex Iwobi’s second-half winner ensured Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup when their 1-0 home victory over Zambia on Saturday moved them into an unassailable lead in their group.

Egypt can become the second country to book their trip to Russia next year if they beat Congo at home on Sunday and Tunisia stand on the brink of a place as they maintained their three-point lead at the top of their group with one match left to play.

The other two groups remain in the balance and will be settled on the last match day in November. The African qualifiers come from the five group winners.

Iwobi netted with a neat finish inside the box in the 73rd minute of an open contest in Uyo after both Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon had squandered earlier chances.

Zambia were the only country still capable of catching Nigeria in Group B but needed an unlikely away win against the Super Eagles, who have now qualified for six of the last seven World Cup finals, missing out only in 2006.

Nigeria advanced to 13 points with Zambia on seven, one ahead of third-placed Cameroon, who beat Algeria 2-0 in Yaounde earlier on Saturday.

Egypt will return to the finals for the first time since 1990 if they beat the bottom-placed Congolese in Alexandria after their closest rivals in Group E, Uganda, were held at home to a goalless draw by Ghana in Kampala on Saturday.

Victory would see the Egyptians move into an unassailable four-point lead and render their last match away in Ghana of academic interest only.

Youssef Msakni’s hat-trick saw Tunisia come from a goal down to beat Guinea 4-1 away in Conakry and stay three points ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A.

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita scored first for Guinea but Msakni equalised in stoppage time at the end of the first half and added two more after the break with Mohamed Amine Ben Amor also scoring.

Tunisia need just a point from their last game at home to neighbours Libya next month to qualify.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Firmin Mubele scored a 74th-minute winner for DR Congo as they beat Libya 2-1 in Monastir, Tunisia, where the Libyans have been forced to host matches because of a FIFA ban dictated by safety concerns in their strife-torn country.

Morocco will also need only a draw from their last game to finish top of Group C after they beat Gabon 3-0 in Casablanca on Saturday to set up a showdown with Ivory Coast, who are a point behind them.

Victory for the Elephants would take them to the finals instead – for a fourth successive tournament.

Senegal moved to the top of Group D with a 2-0 away win over the Cape Verde Islands as England-based Diafra Sakho and Cheikh Ndoye scored late, while 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa remained in the race by beating Burkina Faso 3-1 at Soccer City.

A disputed goal after just 48 seconds set South Africa on their way to a 3-0 half-time lead as they looked to bounce back from the embarrassment of double defeats by the Cape Verde last month.

Senegal have eight points, Burkina Faso and the Cape Verde six and South Africa four, but Senegal and South Africa have an extra game to play.

The last round of World Cup qualifiers will be played between November 10 and 14. 

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana hang in there

Ten-man national team gets unexpected victory over a game Burkina Faso
Sport
12 hours ago

Midfielders hold key to cup glory

'Yeye' and the 'General' the ones to watch in decider
Sport
12 hours ago

World Cup without Messi - that's a possibility

Argentina awakened on Friday to the horrifying possibility of a World Cup without the "world's best player", Lionel Messi.
Sport
12 hours ago

Bafana beat Burkina Faso to revive 2018 World Cup hopes

The chameleon that is Bafana Bafana flared their winning colours on Saturday, a fierce and noxious blend of red and orange and purple that would have ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nigeria first African country to qualify for World Cup, Ghana eliminated Soccer
  2. 'Rambo' Rabada is human‚ even if Bangladesh don't think so Cricket
  3. Australia beat Argentina 37-20, finish 2nd in Rugby Championship Rugby
  4. Lewis Hamilton on verge of fourth Formula One title Sport
  5. Heartbreak for brave Boks at Newlands Rugby

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana hang in there Sport
  2. Midfielders hold key to cup glory Sport
  3. World Cup without Messi - that's a possibility Sport
  4. Bafana beat Burkina Faso to revive 2018 World Cup hopes Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs are letting down coach Komphela‚ says Kgotso Moleko Soccer
  6. Baxter names a more attacking XI for crunch qualifier Soccer
  7. Baxter needs a lineup with flair‚ or his future might be doomed Soccer
  8. Bafana ticket sales hit a spike Soccer
  9. Iniesta signs lifetime contract with Barcelona Soccer
  10. Molangoane was 'sick'‚ says Komphela on Chiefs winger's mystery absence Soccer
  11. Baxter promises a more aggressive Bafana in attack Soccer
  12. Nigeria on the verge of being first African team at Russia 2018 World Cup Soccer
  13. Chiefs cannot find the right sort of player‚ admits Komphela Soccer
  14. Bafana feeling insecure, says Khune Soccer
X