Masuluke's goal against Pirates shortlisted for final round of FIFA Puskás Award
The stunning overhead kick goal of Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke against Orlando Pirates last year is among the three that have been shortlisted for the prestigious Fifa Puskás Award.
Masuluke scored the goal‚ which turned him into an overnight YouTube sensation‚ in the dying minutes of their 1-1 league draw against Pirates in November at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
OFFICIAL: Here are your #Puskas Award finalists!— #FIFAU17WC 🇮🇳⚽️🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 9, 2017
Congrats @deynac18, @_OlivierGiroud_ & Oscarine Masuluke 👏
VOTE: https://t.co/zd4g8Fe4uB pic.twitter.com/Is6D7ww95R
Fans will continue to vote to decide whether it will be the goal of Masuluke‚ Deyna Castellanos or Olivier Giroud that will be crowned the successor to Mohd Faiz Subri as the winner of the 2017 Fifa Puskas Award.
The remarkable trio of goals progressed from the first round of voting which concluded on Monday but voting continues until 23 October which will be the day of Fifa Football Awards ceremony in London.
