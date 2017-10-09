Soccer

Masuluke's goal against Pirates shortlisted for final round of FIFA Puskás Award

09 October 2017 - 16:08 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Oscarine Masuluke during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on April 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Oscarine Masuluke during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on April 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The stunning overhead kick goal of Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke against Orlando Pirates last year is among the three that have been shortlisted for the prestigious Fifa Puskás Award.

Masuluke scored the goal‚ which turned him into an overnight YouTube sensation‚ in the dying minutes of their 1-1 league draw against Pirates in November at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Fans will continue to vote to decide whether it will be the goal of Masuluke‚ Deyna Castellanos or Olivier Giroud that will be crowned the successor to Mohd Faiz Subri as the winner of the 2017 Fifa Puskas Award.

The remarkable trio of goals progressed from the first round of voting which concluded on Monday but voting continues until 23 October which will be the day of Fifa Football Awards ceremony in London.

READ MORE:

Multiple injuries forces Baxter to call off Bafana Bafana's camp early

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter called off the national team’s camp on Monday to allow playaers to report back to their clubs earlier than expected ...
Sport
1 hour ago

SAFA suspends match officials for poor officiating in the PSL

The South African Football Association (Safa) has handed three month suspensions to referee Cedrick Muvhali and assistant Patrick Jafta for poor ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tonight is d-day for South Aricans to vote for stunning Masuluke’s goal for the FIFA Puskás Award

Today is d-day for South Africans to vote for the stunning overhead kick goal of Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke which has been nominated for ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Baxter’s tactical master plan inspired Bafana to victory over Burkina Faso

Playing Andile Jali as a deep striker behind centre-forward Percy Tau in Bafana Bafana’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Burkina Faso raised ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Argentine coach plots downfall of Lionel Messi's Argentina

Argentine coaches working in South America have done their national team a few bad turns over the past two years and Jorge Celico could deny the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Masuluke's goal against Pirates shortlisted for final round of FIFA Puskás Award Soccer
  2. Multiple injuries forces Baxter to call off Bafana Bafana's camp early Soccer
  3. SA team nabs African esport championship Sport
  4. Currie Cup hots up as Odwa Ndungane calls it quits Rugby
  5. SAFA suspends match officials for poor officiating in the PSL Soccer

Latest Videos

SA team nabs African esport championship
The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu

Related articles

  1. Multiple injuries forces Baxter to call off Bafana Bafana's camp early Soccer
  2. SAFA suspends match officials for poor officiating in the PSL Soccer
  3. Argentine coach plots downfall of Lionel Messi's Argentina Soccer
  4. Tonight is d-day for South Aricans to vote for stunning Masuluke’s goal for the ... Soccer
  5. Baxter’s tactical master plan inspired Bafana to victory over Burkina Faso Soccer
  6. Maritzburg players given time off as club mourn the loss of talented 20-year ... Soccer
  7. Jubilation in Egypt after first World Cup berth in 28 years Soccer
  8. Chiefs bag yet another trophy Soccer
  9. Ghana appeals to FIFA for Uganda rematch Soccer
  10. Bafana coach Baxter and stand-in captain Khune credit win over Burkina Faso to ... Soccer
X