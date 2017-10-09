Soccer

Tonight is d-day for South Aricans to vote for stunning Masuluke’s goal for the FIFA Puskás Award

09 October 2017 - 11:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke celebrates a team goal during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Today is d-day for South Africans to vote for the stunning overhead kick goal of Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke which has been nominated for the Fifa Puskás Award.

Many local soccer fans felt Masuluke was robbed when he was beaten by a long curler by Simphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs for the PSL’s Goal of the Season of the last campaign.

Masuluke scored the goal‚ which turned into a an overnight YouTube sensation‚ against Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw last November in the league at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

To vote for Masuluke's goal click on this link: http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/news/y=2017/m=9/news=vote-now-puskas-award-and-fan-award-2908750.html

But he faces stiff competition from players like Kevin-Prince Boateng‚ Olivier Giroud‚ Mario Mandzukic and Nemanja Matic as the world wait who will succeed Malaysian Mohd Faiz Subri as the scorer of the most loved goal.

On Wednesday‚ Fifa will release the names of the final three nominees and Masuluke has recently asked South Africans to continue voting so that he can make it to the next round.

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana was nominated for the same award last season for his long-range stunner in the match between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon but did not win.

