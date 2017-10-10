Soccer

Modiba has celebration planned if he scores in final against old team City

10 October 2017 - 16:19 By Ofentse Ratsie
Aubrey Modiba during the CAF Confederations Cup match between SuperSport United and Zesco United FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Aubrey Modiba during the CAF Confederations Cup match between SuperSport United and Zesco United FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba has promised fireworks ahead of the MTN8 final clash against former teammates in Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Modiba played for Mpumalanga Black Aces before joining SuperSport ahead of the 2016-17 season. Soon after Aces’ franchise was sold to John Comitis‚ who formed Cape Town City.

The 22 year-old Limpopo-born star says he won’t have a soft spot for his former club-mates and he is certain that he will “get a goal”.

“We are looking forward to the game and we are fully prepared for them‚” the Bafana Bafana international said.

“Obviously we know it won’t be an easy one. We know that we are going to be up against a good side‚ but we are confident that we are going there to get a win.”

Asked whether he would celebrate should he score against his former employer‚ Modiba said he won’t hesitate to since. He even said he has been rehearsing a special celebration style.

“There’s no way I won’t celebrate‚” the player said. “I have been thinking of which celebration should I pull after scoring a goal.”

Modiba says both sides are currently playing attractive football and he hopes that “fans come to the stadium in high numbers”.

“It will mean a lot to me because it is my first time playing in the MTN8 final and will add to my curriculum vitae as well‚” he said.

"Winning it would be a bonus for me and I’ll gain more experience as well in another final.”

For SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler‚ this will be the first time in charge of his new club in a cup final‚ and also against his old team.

Tinkler led City to the Telkom Knockout trophy in their first season of existence last season.

