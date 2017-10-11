Baroka coach Thobejane holds no grudge losing to Larsen for coach of the month

Eccentric Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane insists he is not driven by individual success and will lose no sleep after he missed out on the PSL’s first coach of the month award despite his team being top of the log.

Second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows’ coach Clinton Larsen was on Tuesday named the 2017-18 Absa Premiership’s coach of the month for August to September.

With Baroka top of the log with 15 points from seven matches – two points clear of Arrows – many expected the soft-spoken Thobejane to walk away with the honour.

“With these kind of situations I don’t want to have much say. I’m just going to be supportive of the people who win and the panel who decide on the winners‚” Thobejane responded.

“I can’t say that it should have been me or anything like that.”

Thobejane was speaking during Baroka’s new home and away kit launch in Sandton on Wednesday‚ with almost all of the management staff and more than half of the playing squad present. Baroka partners Two Mountain, a financial and funeral services provider, were also in attendance.