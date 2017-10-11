Where there’s a will‚ there’s a way. The old English proverb in many ways sums up what’s left of Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Well‚ kind of. The old cliche implies more that when no apparent solution is available‚ then with will‚ or determination‚ it can be resolved.

Bafana know what their solution is. Beat Senegal twice after a chameleon-like‚ eventful campaign that has been overseen by two coaches‚ seen a win annulled by Fifa‚ two disastrous defeats against Cape Verde and a rebound against Burkina Faso‚ and South Africa will go to Russia 2018.

The mission is very clear. Two wins‚ in Polokwane on November 10 then Dakar on November 14 in perhaps the most important four days of the current Bafana generation’s careers and lives‚ will be enough‚ regardless of other results.

So it is clear what needs to be done. Bafana‚ of course‚ are just not entirely sure of they can do it‚ and the country even less so.

But there is one factor‚ more than any other – as displayed by the disasters against Cape Verde‚ then good win against Burkina‚ and also shown in the now-annulled 2-1 victory against Senegal – that stands out with the potential to maximise Bafana’s chances.

It might sound simplistic‚ but it is: motivation.

If Bafana have the will‚ they can have a way.

Perhaps‚ let’s not get our hopes up again. As we did after the away draw against Burkina and win against Senegal left they way open for Bafana in Group D should they have beaten Cape Verde twice last month.