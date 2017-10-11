Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane says he will not be voting for his PSL rival‚ Baroka FC keeper Oscarine Masuluke‚ who has been nominated for Fifa’s Puskas Award for goal of the year for 2016.

Masuluke’s bicycle kick from the edge of the area in the dying seconds drew the worldwide attention of football lovers despite losing out in the PSL Awards last season.

In an interview on PowerFM on Wednesday‚ 29-year-old Bucs shotstopper Mabokgwane told the station that he would not vote for Masuluke’s goal‚ which this week made the final three shortlist form the original 12 nominations.

“I’m a football player I don't go around voting‚ I only play football. Voting is for supporters‚ it’s for fans‚ people should vote for him if they like the goal‚” he said.

Mabokgwane also expressed reservations that Masuluke should necessarily have received he man-of-the-match award in the game in question.

“Funny enough I was actually named man-of-the-match in that game but after his goal they changed it to him‚” he told the station.

“It was a corner kick‚ I came out to punch the ball‚ it fell for him. I got a fingertip to it but it wasn’t enough. We are happy that he’s made it (to the Puskas last three).

“I even went to congratulate him after the game. I said it was a fantastic goal. It’s one of those goals that you see once in a while and we wish him all the best at the awards.

“I’m not surprised the goal is in top 3 because of the importance. It was in the dying minutes and he got points for his team.”

Masuluke scored the goal‚ which turned him into an overnight‚ global internet sensation‚ in the dying minutes of Baroka’s 1-1 league draw against Pirates in November at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Mabokgwane could not be reached for a comment.

- TimesLIVE