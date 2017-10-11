Soccer

Sundowns to announce new sponsor

11 October 2017 - 11:19 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrating a goal scored by Krahire Zakri(24) of Mamelodi Sundowns during 2017 Caf Champions League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 17 September 2017.
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrating a goal scored by Krahire Zakri(24) of Mamelodi Sundowns during 2017 Caf Champions League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 17 September 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will announce Korean motor company Hyundai as their new vehicle sponsor on Friday in Bedfordview to replace Honda.

Sundowns have been without a car sponsor since their relationship with Honda ended about three months ago and in the past the Brazilians have had Nissan and Dodge as their car suppliers.

Meanwhile‚ Sundowns return to league action on Tuesday with a blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus in Pretoria where they will be looking for three points to move a few places up the log from their current fifth place.

Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways after they lost their last league match 2-1 to Baroka FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium before the Fifa international break to pile more pressure on coach Steve Komphela.

- TimesLIVE

