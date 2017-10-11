Sundowns to announce new sponsor

Mamelodi Sundowns will announce Korean motor company Hyundai as their new vehicle sponsor on Friday in Bedfordview to replace Honda.

Sundowns have been without a car sponsor since their relationship with Honda ended about three months ago and in the past the Brazilians have had Nissan and Dodge as their car suppliers.

Meanwhile‚ Sundowns return to league action on Tuesday with a blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus in Pretoria where they will be looking for three points to move a few places up the log from their current fifth place.