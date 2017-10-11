SuperSport coach Tinkler looks to Bafana duo to stop Majoro‚ Obinna in final

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is looking to his central defensive partners Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels to play a big role in the MTN8 final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Gould and Daniels gave a strong performance in the heart of the Bafana Bafana defence during the 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory against Burkina Faso at FNB Satadium on the weekend‚ and Tinkler is expecting more of the same from them.

“I was very proud of both of them because they did exceptionally well for Bafana Bafana the past weekend‚” he said in a pre-final press conference at the PSL’s offices in Parktown on Wednesday.

“Since I arrived here at the club‚ they have performed very well and that’s what I expect from them again this coming weekend.

“Cape Town City is a club that has good strikers in Lehlohonolo Majoro and Victor Obinna and it is very important to apply themselves the way they can.

“Judas Moseamedi is also available for Cape Town City and he brings that element of speed and a lot of aggression that is something that Majoro and Obinna do not have.

“They (Gould and Daniels) are aware of that and they have experience to deal with the situation because they have been in the game for a long time. That helps us as a squad to have players who have that kind of experience.”

Former Nigerian international striker Obinna‚ who played with coach Benni McCarthy at English Premiership side West Ham‚ also brings vast experience to City’s attacking force. He has also played for Italian giants Inter Milan.