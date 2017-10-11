Victor Gomes to ref explosive Al Ahly v Etoile semifinal
South African referee Victor Gomes will be the man in the middle the potentially explosive Caf Champions League semi-final between Al Ahly and Etoile Sportive du Sahel at the Alexandria-Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt on 22 October.
The 34-year old Gomes has been appointed for this eagerly awaited North Af5rican derby as a reward for his consistent performances on the continent‚ and he will be assisted by by Lindikhaya Bolo and Sello Moshidi.
Bolo and Moshidi are not new to big occasions on the continent having officiated in a number of Caf cup competitions.
“Such call ups are not to be taken lightly as it shows the trust bestowed upon the Association. We are continuously hard at work in developing quality referees who can represent us to the world. We wish the three referees the best of luck in Egypt‚” said Safa Technical Committee Chairperson Natasha Tsichlas.
Meanwhile‚ Safa’s Football General Manager Russell Paul has also been assigned to the same match as the general coordinator.
- TimesLIVE
