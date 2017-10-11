Victor Gomes to ref explosive Al Ahly v Etoile semifinal

South African referee Victor Gomes will be the man in the middle the potentially explosive Caf Champions League semi-final between Al Ahly and Etoile Sportive du Sahel at the Alexandria-Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt on 22 October.

The 34-year old Gomes has been appointed for this eagerly awaited North Af5rican derby as a reward for his consistent performances on the continent‚ and he will be assisted by by Lindikhaya Bolo and Sello Moshidi.

Bolo and Moshidi are not new to big occasions on the continent having officiated in a number of Caf cup competitions.